‘We appreciate each and every order’: Small business owners say you can support local on Cyber Monday

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several small businesses in our region had holiday deals available on Cyber Monday.

Local business owners said the weekend of deals is not just something that ends on Black Friday or Small Business Saturday.

Joey McKenney, Owner of the Appalachian Apparel Company in Hazard, said Cyber Monday is the perfect opportunity for people to support local from anywhere in the country.

“Through the years, we’ve gained customers in all 50 states and eight different countries,” he said.

McKenney added he started his business online. He added he is thankful for the growth and days like Cyber Monday enable him to thank customers near and far.

“We started out as an online only brand and from there because of the response and the support that we’ve had. We were able to grow. Open our storefront here in downtown and kind of be one of the building blocks of all of the growth we have seen downtown. We were one of the first stores down here,” McKenney said.

Coal Country Candles Co-Owner Shannon Gabbard said they are thankful for the folks that want to support Appalachian businesses.

“We also have a lot of customers who were originally from this area who have now relocated, or they live in a different region of Appalachia. They are often looking for Appalachian based companies and products. So, we are happy we have redesigned our website this last year and we have really seen growth in traffic,” she said.

It enables people to shop local, both online and in person.

“We appreciate each and every order that comes through and we do a lot in the community to support schools, local charities and events. That’s not possible without those purchases,” she said.

Plus, it gives people like the Gabbards the opportunity to continue giving back to the community.

Click here to access Coal Country Candles website, and click here to access the Appalachian Apparel Company website for all of the latest deals.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.