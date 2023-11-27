UK senior RB Ray Davis declares for 2024 NFL Draft

By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior transfer running back Ray Davis declared for the 2024 NFL draft via his X/Twitter page on Monday evening, Nov. 27.

Davis was a tremendous player for the Cats, leaving Kentucky after recently capturing the program’s single-season touchdown record.

Davis reached this feat with his 20th touchdown in the Cats’ 38-31 Governor’s Cup win on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The senior gave a message to the Kentucky football program in his farewell post.

“To Big Blue Nation, thank you for showing me the best parts of college football,” Davis wrote. “To the coaches and staff at Kentucky, thank you for allowing me to fine tune my skills and grow as a young man. To my teammates you will forever be my family.”

Davis was also a 1,000-yard rusher for UK as well as at his former schools, Temple and Vanderbilt.

