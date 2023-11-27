Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ pulled until next week as host recovers from surgery

FILE - Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in...
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - First this fall, another round with COVID-19 shuttered Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.” Now the show is again sidelined as the host recovers from a burst appendix.

The comedian revealed on social media Monday that he’s recovering after surgery, wiping out planned shows for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” he joked.

Colbert had a busy three shows planned, including guests Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart and Kelsey Grammer, the return of former bandleader Jon Batiste and Barbra Streisand was to take “The Colbert Questionert.”

In mid-October, Colbert contracted COVID-19 and had to cancel a week’s worth of shows, although he hosted one from his home, like he did during the pandemic.

