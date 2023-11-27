Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop Sunday night left two people behind bars on drug charges.

It happened in the Fleming Neon community of Letcher County.

Jenkins Police stopped a man and a woman and when the officer approached the car, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana. He also recognized the driver, Emory Mullins, and knew he was driving on a suspended license.

When the officer searched the car, he found more than seven ounces of meth and $1,169 in cash.

Mullins and the woman, Samantha Callihan, were arrested.

Mullins is charged with operating on a suspended license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and other traffic violations.

Callihan is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.

Both were taken to the Letcher County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.