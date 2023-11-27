One dead in Buchanan Co. crash

.
.(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Buchanan County.

The crash happened at 7 a.m. on Nov. 22 in the 4900 block of Slate Creek Road/Route 83.

Investigators said a 1999 Ford Ranger was going west on Slate Creek Road when it went off of the left side of the road.

Officials said the truck hit a guardrail, rolled several times and landed upside down in a creek.

The driver was identified as Justin K. Lester.

Officials said Lester, 20, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck.

Lester, of Paynesville, West Virginia, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

