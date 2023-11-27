Motor vehicle offices statewide to close late Dec. to early Jan. for system updates

The outgoing system, AVIS, was put into place in 1983.
By Derek Parham
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All across Kentucky, motor vehicle services through county clerk offices will be unavailable beginning Dec. 29, with end dates varying from county to county due to staff members training on a new vehicle information system.

In Warren County, offices will reopen on Jan. 11. Effected processes include online and in-person vehicle registrations, title transfers, license plate renewals, and any other processes conducted through county motor vehicle divisions.

The new system, the Kentucky Automotive Vehicle Information System, or KAVIS, is a long-overdue update to the current vehicle information system.

“The first system, AVIS, was implemented in 1983 and now they’re updating, a few years later. We are updating so all of that will be rolling out some time right around the first of the year,” said Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates.

Once implemented, Yates believes that the new system should streamline many of the longer motor vehicle processes.

“Everyone will be asked to give us your driver’s license that way we can scan and it will automatically put you in the system,” Yates said. “Then, it pulls every vehicle you’ve owned, and with that, we can do whatever you need to do. If you need to renew boats and trailers and everything, we can pick those documents without going from screen to screen to screen. In the long run, it will speed the process up.”

While the end result will be an improved process, Yates stressed that during the beginning stages of the new system, staff will need time to learn what challenges come with KAVIS, and those in need of services should prepare for longer wait times.

“The transactions in the beginning will take much longer, probably, than they’re used to. So, we will have lines, we will have periods of, a little confusion. We’re all learning this just as everyone else is,” Yates said. “So, that’s one thing that, when our offices will be closed, we will start training on the system itself.”

Leading to the statewide office closure, Yates said that those with vehicle renewals due in December or January should begin those processes as soon as possible to avoid any potential penalties. Renewals in January will not be processed until after the new system is in place.

