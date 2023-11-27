Mark Stoops earns Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and the Football Wildcats earned the highest win over an AP-ranked team in the Stoops era when the Cats took down the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals 38-31 in the Governor’s Bowl this past Saturday.

Now, Stoops has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week by officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. announced Monday. The award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Stoops earned the honor earlier this season following the Cats’ win over then No. 22/23 Florida in September.

