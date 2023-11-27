Mark Stoops earns Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and the Football Wildcats earned the highest win over an AP-ranked team in the Stoops era when the Cats took down the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals 38-31 in the Governor’s Bowl this past Saturday.

Now, Stoops has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week by officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. announced Monday. The award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Stoops earned the honor earlier this season following the Cats’ win over then No. 22/23 Florida in September.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Mark Stoops squashes all Texas A&M hire rumors via social media
From left to right: Lona Griffie, Teddy Collins, Chanda Boggs, Shannon Napier
Drug bust leaves four behind bars in Letcher County
Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
AP Top 25 College football poll after week 13
Hilarious footage of the fleeing Roomba went viral, with a TikTok video gaining more than 27...
‘FREEDOM!’: Runaway Roomba escapes out front door

Latest News

Davis holds the single-season touchdown record at UK.
UK senior RB Ray Davis declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Kentucky's D.J. Wagner (21) shoots while defended by Kentucky State's Brabdon Hill (3) during...
D.J. Wagner earns SEC Freshman of the Week honor
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Cats inching closer to top 10 status in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown reception with...
Barion Brown, J.J. Weaver earn SEC weekly awards