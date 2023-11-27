Inflation’s impact on buying Christmas trees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Picking out holiday decorations is just one of the many fun parts of the holiday season, but inflation could be making it more expensive to deck the halls.

“Everybody wants to have a Christmas tree and celebrate Christmas and have a place to put their presents,” said Kim Kovalic Miller, co-owner of Kovalic’s Christmas Tree Farm in Winchester. “I think that prices have gone up everywhere so much that we’ve tried to maintain our pricing here.”

By stabilizing the prices, the result has been a preservation of the farm’s customers.

“We haven’t had too much of a lack of customers,” said Reed Miller, an employee of Kovalic’s Christmas Tree Farm. “People do [...] they want to save up for Christmas and have that experience.”

Natural Christmas trees also have environmental benefits that fake trees lack.

“These obviously decompose, return to the earth, they can provide habitats for wildlife, fish, birds, anything really,” said Reed Miller.

With a variety of naturally owned trees, every family can find the right fit for their Christmas decor this holiday season.

“Some people love a really tall skinny tree, some like a really short round tree, and you can never go wrong buying a real Christmas tree,” said Kovalic Miller.

Kovalic’s Christmas Tree Farm is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

