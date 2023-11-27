Illness rises in Lexington after holiday weekend, health department says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Whether you were traveling to see loved ones for Thanksgiving, braving the cold for Black Friday sales, or welcoming the Christmas season at the tree lighting, it was undoubtedly a busy weekend.

That resulted in sickness rising in the city.

“People who were gathered with family and friends or were out in the community this week, keep an eye on those symptoms. Body aches, fevers, coughs, sore throat,” said Kevin Hall, LFCHD Spokesperson.

Kevin Hall, spokesperson for the Lexington Fayette County Health Department, says there’s been a spike in illness, with almost 200 confirmed flu cases and around 300 confirmed COVID cases. But there could be more than we think.

“Those are only the lab-confirmed cases, at-home tests for COVID and rapid flu tests are not in those numbers,” said Hall.

He shared that just like flu season and cold season, he expects COVID season to become a regular thing. Although there is a spike, it’s not as severe as what we’ve seen in the past.

“The good news is that hospitalizations are so much lower than they were during the peak, and we aren’t seeing deaths related to COVID or the flu right now, and we want to keep it that way,” said Hall.

Keeping it that way is as easy as staying home when you’re sick, washing your hands, and monitoring your symptoms.

Hall also shared that staying up to date on vaccinations is another factor that can help make symptoms milder.

So that the holidays-to-come can stay happy and healthy.

