How to handle power outages during cold weather

It’s a busy time of the year for utility companies across the Commonwealth.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a busy time of the year for utility companies across the Commonwealth.

With colder temperatures coming our way, it’s important to stay prepared in case of a power outage.

Nick Comer with East Kentucky Power says that they’re prepared for any type of situation.

“Last December, we saw winter storm Elliott in Kentucky. It hit all of the Eastern United States, extreme colds, high winds over a pretty large geographic area. That meant that a lot of power plants over the eastern U.S. were working really hard to keep the power flowing. We want to make sure that our power plants are ready and we have a little bit of excess power, just in case that happens.” Comer said.

He also recommends customers have flashlights with extra batteries, food, and water if you expect an outage.

He also says that if you plan to use a generator, to make sure it is a safe distance from your building or home.

Just like East Kentucky Power, Daniel Lowry with Kentucky Utilities says they are prepared for any weather that comes their way.

“We work with business partners that are on standby if there is a heavy winter storm. Our business partners are ready to respond to help us and we try to help them. We are in constantly in communication with them and we are constantly watching the weather forecast so we are prepared.” Lowry said.

He says their system is built to withstand extreme conditions.

And this time of the year is also when a lot of people put their heat on, which could cause their electric bills to go up.

Lowry says if a customer is struggling to pay their bill, they can contact KU and they can set up a payment plan with you.

For more tips from KU, you can visit their website.

