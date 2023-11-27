Harlan County names Jacob Saylor their new head football coach

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County high school has named Jacob Saylor as the new head coach of the Black Bear football program.

Saylor is a lifelong Harlan Countian that has 25 years of experience as an educator.

Saylor has had previous stints as an assistant under Hall of Famer Kenny Roark at Middlesboro High School as well as at Harlan High School and James A. Cawood High School.

Harlan County Public Schools Superintendent Brent Roark spoke about the hire of Saylor in a statement.

“I have the utmost confidence that Coach Saylor can build Harlan County High School’s football program to a championship level,” Roark said.

Saylor also discussed his excitement to take the reigns of the program.

“I want to thank the Harlan County Board of Education, Mr. Roark, Ms. Napier, and Mr. [Eugene] Farmer for this opportunity,” Saylor said. “I am honored to be chosen as Harlan County High School’s next Head Football Coach. To be able to combine my love for football and my love for Harlan County is truly humbling. My staff and I are eager to meet with the returning players and get to work this off season.”

Saylor takes over after former head football coach Amos McCreary, who was at the helm since 2021. In McCreary’s tenure, the Blackbears went 7-25 the past three seasons.

