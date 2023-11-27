Fight in progress call leaves one facing charges in Paintsville

Photo Courtesy: Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Big Sandy Regional Detention Center(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Eastern Kentucky police department had a busy Black Friday.

Early Friday afternoon, Paintsville Police officers were called to VIP Fuels for a call of a fight in progress with weapons involved.

When they arrived, they found the suspect matching the description given to the 911 dispatch center.

Police determined Christian Crace, 28, of Paintsville, was in possession of a knife. During a search, officers also found meth, drug paraphernalia and pills on him.

Crace is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threatening and public intoxication.

He was arrested and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

