Everyone safe following Laurel Co. house fire

BERNSTADT, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Laurel County 911 Center dispatched the East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue to a house fire at approximately 8:17 p.m. on Saturday.

When firefighters arrived, people were still inside the home but were evacuated safely.

The Crossroads Fire Department and the London City Fire Department also assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Once they began to put out the fire they were able to quickly contain it to just the room outside of where the fire started.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.