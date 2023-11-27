Drug bust leaves four behind bars in Letcher County

From left to right: Lona Griffie, Teddy Collins, Chanda Boggs, Shannon Napier
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a drug bust last week.

It happened Friday at a home on Highway 160 in the Kingscreek community in Letcher County.

During the raid, police found more than 20 grams of meth, 54 grams of marijuana, 281 pills and nearly $1,700 in cash.

Lona Griffie, Teddy Collins, Chanda Boggs and Shannon Napier were arrested.

Griffie is charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Collins is charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Boggs is charged with possession of a controlled substance and Napier was arrested on an active warrant.

All were taken to the Letcher County Jail.

