D.J. Wagner earns SEC Freshman of the Week honor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky freshman guard D.J. Wagner earned himself the title of Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week Monday afternoon, following a breakout Thanksgiving week of Wildcat basketball. Wagner’s honor is the first weekly SEC honor for any Wildcat this season.

Against Saint Joseph’s, the freshman averaged 25 points and 5.5 assists, helping the Cats to an overtime win 96-88. In the Cats’ record-setting 118-82 win over Marshall on Friday, Wagner led the team in scoring with 28 points, had five assists, three steals and one block.

On the season, Wagner is averaging 14.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

The New Jersey native is now part of a large Wildcat group to earn a weekly conference honor in their career. UK has won more weekly SEC honors (126) than any other school during the Calipari era, including 95 SEC Freshman of the Week awards and 31 SEC Player of the Week honors.

Wagner and the Wildcats will host Miami for a 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday matchup in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The game will be televised on ESPN.

