Corbin Fire Department gives holiday fire safety tips

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The holiday season is typically a busy time for first responders.

Corbin Fire Department Public Information Officer Nathan Kirby said a lot of the calls they receive are about kitchen fires.

“Often, people won’t read the directions of the equipment that they’ve purchased to deep fry the turkey,” he said. “A lot of people cooking at home, cooking a lot more than they’re used to.”

He said more people are deep frying turkeys but not safely.

“The oil then overflows and it causes a fire. There should be a fill line marked on where to fill it with oil and then when you put the turkey in, the oil comes up to the correct level,” he explained.

He said it is important to make sure the turkey is fully defrosted and the pot is the correct size.

Folks should also be aware of the types of decorations they have around the home.

“So, between a fake Christmas tree and a real Christmas tree, the synthetic and the fake tree is a safer option always. With a real tree, you have to worry about it drying out and it’s really important to keep that watered properly,” he said.

Kirby said even lighting can cause a fire.

“As far as the lighting goes, the old fashioned, incandescent bulbs tend to generate a lot of heat. If you have a modern LED lightbulb, it doesn’t produce as much heat and it’s not as much as a risk. With Christmas lights, often they are designed to be butted to run in a series. We don’t recommend that,” he explained.

He said an extension cord can also start a fire.

“They’re cheap and they don’t have a ground and they’re not really rated for a large power draw. It would be a bad idea to run a small ceramic based heater off of this. If you’re going to use an appliance, or anything of multiple devices, it’s better to get a large, robust orange extension cord,” he said.

Kirby added it is important to keep your batteries updated in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

