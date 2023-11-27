Clark Energy Cooperative reports power outages in Powell Co.

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday evening, Clark Energy Cooperative reported it was aware of the power outages throughout Powell County.

The company said its provider East Kentucky Power lost power and that there were personnel on the way to get power back on.

Both Stanton and Clay City were reported by the company as two affected areas.

We will update the situation as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.