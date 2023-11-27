Clark Energy Cooperative reports power outages in Powell Co.

Power Outage
Power Outage(MGN)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday evening, Clark Energy Cooperative reported it was aware of the power outages throughout Powell County.

The company said its provider East Kentucky Power lost power and that there were personnel on the way to get power back on.

Both Stanton and Clay City were reported by the company as two affected areas.

We will update the situation as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Mark Stoops squashes all Texas A&M hire rumors via social media
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police searching for man believed to be armed and dangerous
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
The KHSAA approved the final football alignment for the upcoming 20 23 and 20 24 football...
Three mountain teams in high school football state championship weekend
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

WYMT First Alert WeatherNOW- Monday Morning Forecast- 11/27/23
Evarts Water Plant
‘We need some help’: People living in Evarts continue struggle with water issues
Road Closed
KYTC: Johnson County road closure
The week long celebration started through a vision of the Lord.
Inez hosts sixth annual Christmas in the Mountains