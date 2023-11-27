Cats inching closer to top 10 status in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Kentucky men’s basketball’s 118-82 win over Marshall on Friday night, the Cats move up four spots to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Wildcats’ 118 points last week was the most the program has scored in a single game seen during the John Calipari era.

Purdue takes over the No. 1 spot after an impressive run at the Maui Invitational last week. The Boilermakers took down three ranked teams in Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette during the tournament.

With the Boilermakers atop the poll, the former No. 1 team in the Kansas Jayhawks dropped to No. 5 Monday, following a loss to Marquette and a win over Tennessee during the Maui Invitational.

Here is the top 25 list:

1. Purdue

2. Arizona

3. Marquette

4. UConn

5. Kansas

6. Houston

7. Duke

8. Miami

9. Baylor

10. Tennessee

11. Gonzaga

12. Kentucky

13. Florida Atlantic

14. Texas A&M

15. Creighton

16. Texas

17. North Carolina

18. Villanova

19. BYU

20. Colorado State

21. Mississippi State

22. James Madison

23. Alabama

24. Illinois

25. Oklahoma

Others receiving votes:

Memphis 108, San Diego St. 102, Colorado 70, Ohio St. 67, TCU 66, Michigan St. 57, Auburn 46, UCLA 24, Princeton 14, Arkansas 10, Florida St. 8, Iowa St. 8, Southern Cal 7, Liberty 7, Nevada 6, Clemson 6, Virginia 6, Mississippi 5, Nebraska 4, South Carolina 2, Cincinnati 2, Kansas St 1, Bradley 1.

