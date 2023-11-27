Barion Brown, J.J. Weaver earn SEC weekly awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky football wide receiver Barion Brown and linebacker J.J. Weaver were named to two Southeastern Conference weekly awards on Monday, Nov. 27.

Brown earned the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the week after a record performance in the Cats’ 2023 Governor’s Cup win.

Brown scored a 100-yard kick return touchdown, which tied the program record on his third career kickoff return touchdown.

Weaver was vital in the Cats’ 38-31 win, handing the ball back to the offense twice on two fumble recoveries.

UK finished their regular season with a 7-5 record.

