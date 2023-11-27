Barion Brown, J.J. Weaver earn SEC weekly awards

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown reception with Kentucky...
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown reception with Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky football wide receiver Barion Brown and linebacker J.J. Weaver were named to two Southeastern Conference weekly awards on Monday, Nov. 27.

Brown earned the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the week after a record performance in the Cats’ 2023 Governor’s Cup win.

Brown scored a 100-yard kick return touchdown, which tied the program record on his third career kickoff return touchdown.

Weaver was vital in the Cats’ 38-31 win, handing the ball back to the offense twice on two fumble recoveries.

UK finished their regular season with a 7-5 record.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

