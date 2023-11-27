An arctic blast to kick off the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking frigid weather to start the new work week and increasing rain chances in the extended forecast.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

The forecast is calm and cold in the short term. We remain dry tonight as clouds fade away. Low temperatures look to tumble into the mid-and-upper-20s, so be sure to protect your pets, plants and pipes.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Tuesday, but temperatures struggle to make it above freezing. Highs top out in the mid-and-lower-30s.

Into Tuesday night, we are tracking frigid air to stick around. Low temperatures dip into the upper-teens and lower-20s across the region. We stay dry and mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Slow Warming Trend Before More Rain Chances

Temperatures remain below average on Wednesday, but it will not be as cold as Monday or Tuesday. Highs on Wednesday reach the upper-40s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-and-lower-30s.

Highs rebound into the mid-50s on Thursday as our next weather system approaches from the west. Most of Thursday will be dry and partly sunny. However, we are tracking stray rain chances into late Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures dip into the lower-40s.

We are giving you the First Alert for a soggy Friday as our next rainmaker sweeps across the mountains. Scattered showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the lower-50s, and lows dip into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast looks busy as another weather system is looming by the weekend.

Most of the region looks dry on Saturday. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall chance looks low. Highs reach the mid-50s under a partly sunny sky. Lows dip into the mid-40s.

Scattered showers are looking possible on Sunday and Monday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-50s on both days. Lows only fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s by Sunday night, but temperatures dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s by Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.