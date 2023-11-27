30s to the 60s in the span of just a few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A big-time cold front will start the last days of November, but by the first weekend of December, more changes are on the way.

Today and Tonight

Folks, today is going to be chilly. There is no other way I can say it. We had a few showers overnight and we could have a few snowflakes early this morning. It will be a little breezy until the front exits the region and temperatures will likely fall through mid-morning before stabilizing with some sunshine this afternoon. Regardless, we will not make it out of the 30s today.

Tonight, we will alternate between partly cloudy and mostly clear skies and lows will make their way into the low to mid 20s.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies will be around for the next couple of days, but at least on Tuesday, that will not mean a lot of warmth. We only make it back into the upper 30s post cold front before dropping back into the mid-20s overnight. Wednesday, we will begin to head in the right direction, with highs making it back close to 50°. We only drop into the mid-30s overnight heading into Thursday morning.

Thursday, we start to add a few clouds in with our sunshine, especially later in the day. Temperatures will be a touch warmer though, topping out in the mid-50s. Clouds and some late rain chances will start to work their way in Thursday night and those will carry us into the first day of December on Friday.

Instead of heading backward with temperatures as the rain moves in and hangs around for much of the first weekend of December, they will creep up. They go from the mid-50s on Friday to close to 60° on Sunday. Crazy forecast right?

Enjoy the first half of the week!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.