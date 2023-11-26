Winterfest kicks off in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds gathered at Pikeville City Park for the annual Winterfest.

Community members got to skate on a simulated ice rink, get customized ornaments, take a train ride throughout the city and meet Santa.

“There is not a lot of that old-fashioned Christmas you can do in Eastern Kentucky and that’s where the whole idea for the ice skating rink first came about,” Director of Special Events of Appalachian Wireless Arena, Kevin Roberts said. “Good, old-fashioned fun. Something the kids can get out and do. Something the teenagers can get out and do. Something that mom, dad, grandma and grandpa can even do and everyone just have a great time as a family.”

Winterfest runs Thursday through Sunday leading up until Christmas.

Winterfest runs the entire week the week before and the week after Christmas.

“It does a lot for the county and gives a lot of people in the area the chance to get out and get to experience the ice skating rink and gives them a chance to bring their kids out to see Santa and tell them what they want for Christmas,” Santa Claus said.

Roberts said over the course of the month there will be between 1,000 and 1,500 people.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.