WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Saturday, November 25, 2023
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Armando Barry and Audrey Hausberger recapped Rivalry Day across college football starting with the Kentucky Wildcats upset win over ninth-ranked Louisville in the 2023 Governor’s Cup.
- Recap of UK’s fifth consecutive Governor’s Cup over No. 9 Louisville, 38-31, and a season recap for the Cats and the Cards
- Highlights and scores from local college hoops with UPike, UVA-Wise, Morehead State, Union College, and EKU
ARH Sports Overtime will return next Friday to cover the Pikeville Panthers’ state championship game and local high school basketball.
