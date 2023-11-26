UVA-Wise men’s basketball falls to Wingate at home

WISE, VA. (WYMT) - UVA-Wise men’s basketball lost to Wingate at home Saturday, 75-73.

The Cavaliers started hot, going up 26-18 with 6:43 left in the first half.

Patrick Shelly was feeling it early scoring seven quick points.

Eight Cavs got on the board in the first half, helping them to their 35-32 lead.

The second half didn’t fair quite as well, however, giving up 43 points to their 38.

UVA had three players in double figures, Zion Fruster (15), Zy’Ever Wingfield (15), and Patrick Shelley (10).

Sean Elmore led all scorers with 17 for Wingate.

