Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled

Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and...
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and back with his family.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:18 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMER, Texas (Gray News) - Police in Texas say a 10-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert is back with his family. The alert has been canceled.

Ian Aguilar, 10, was found unharmed in Mexico and reunited with his family Saturday in the United States, KXAS reported, citing police.

An Amber Alert was issued Nov. 14 for Ian after he was last seen that morning. Investigators said he was abducted from his home in Wilmer and his mother was killed, according to KDFW.

Police were looking for 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano, identified as Ian’s father, in connection to the case. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Mark Stoops squashes all Texas A&M hire rumors via social media
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots while defended by Marshall's Kamdyn Curfman, left, during...
Kentucky has biggest scoring outing in Calipari era in home win over Marshall
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police searching for man believed to be armed and dangerous
The KHSAA approved the final football alignment for the upcoming 20 23 and 20 24 football...
Three mountain teams in high school football state championship weekend
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

Police say the deer smashed out the store's glass front window and knocked over items inside.
WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving
The Federal Bureau of Prisons has only confirmed an inmate was hospitalized after an assault in...
Minneapolis police chief reacts to reported stabbing involving Derek Chauvin
WYMT First Alert WeatherNOW- Sunday Forecast- 11/26/23
Community members got so skate on a simulated ice rink, get customized ornaments, take a train...
Winterfest kicks off in Pikeville