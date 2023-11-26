Rain wraps up as the cold moves in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a bit of a dreary afternoon across the mountains as our cold front is moving into the region offering us a taste of a little wintry-style weather. Tonight showers continue with mostly cloudy skies and if the cold can catch the moisture before it exits the region, we will likely see a few flakes of snow, especially in the higher elevations. Lows will be just below the freezing mark.

As the front exits tomorrow we should see some gradual clearing, but I expected clouds to hang tough along the Virginia border into the late afternoon or early evening hours. Temperatures are going to be cold on Monday, only topping out in the upper 30s. High pressure builds into the Mountains on Tuesday through Thursday, so expect another stretch of dry weather once again. Temperatures will slowly climb through the week, with temperatures below average through about Wednesday.

Our next weather maker will roll into the Ohio Valley on Friday bringing with it overcast and rainy conditions to end the work week. Another system develops behind that one and will bring us more rain chances from Saturday into Sunday.

