Mark Stoops addresses Texas A&M hire rumors following win at Louisville

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ahead of Kentucky’s 38-31 win over Louisville for the Cats’ fifth straight Governor’s Cup, rumors circled that UK head coach Mark Stoops was being considered to fill the Texas A&M head coaching vacancy.

Texas A&M Athletic Director, Ross Bjork, fired Jimbo Fisher on Nov. 12 following the Aggies 51-10 win over Mississippi State. Fisher’s termination cost the school more than $75 million.

During Stoops’ post-game press conference after Saturday afternoon’s win, a media member asked Stoops if he had any comment on his name being mentioned in the new Aggies head coaching pool.

“Come on, you know better than that,” Stoops responded. “This is a big win for our state, our program and our team. You know how good I have been about keeping my concentration and focus on this team. That is all it is.”

Here is Mark Stoops’ full press conference post Louisville where he addresses Texas A&M rumors:

