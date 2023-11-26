Local heroes gather for annual ‘Hand it to a Hero’ toy drive

By Presley Allen
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Nov. 25 fire fighters, EMT’s, jailers, local police, state police, the Marine Corps, and Army personnel members from all branches of the military joined together to collect toys for the “Hand it to a Hero” toy drive.

The event is hosted by charity organization Toys for Tots and sponsored by the Marine Corps.

“This is a different way to give back to this community because it’s not just where we work, it’s where we live. It’s where our family lives,” says KSP Post 3 Public Information Officer Daniel Priddy.

It is Priddy’s fifth year participating in the toy drive and he explained why he continues to come back to lend a helping hand.

“It allows us to be able to collect toys for some kids that may not have those toys, or may not have any toys, to open during Christmas,” Priddy says. “I can remember as a kid how special that morning was to be able to come down to see those presents under the tree, and for us to be able to provide it to some kids, that feeling Christmas morning is something special.”

“Hand it to a Hero” has been hosted in Bowling Green for the past 23 years, but some of the heroes have been loyal to the charitable organization for much longer.

“I’ve been a part of it ever since I was in the Marine Corps in 1969,” says Malcolm Cherry, Marine Veteran. “All Marines takes part in it. It’s just the excitement and the thrill and the love of helping other children.”

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but there is still opportunities to donate as boxes will be placed around the Bowling Green area.

If you are in need of toys for your own family, Toys for Tots will also have a phone line available to call from Nov. 14 to Dec. 14 at 270-562-0518.

