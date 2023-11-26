KYTC: Johnson County road closure
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a daytime road closure for Monday, November 27 in Johnson County.
Crews will be repairing an embankment at mile marker 1.1 along KY-825 near Oil Springs.
This is 1.1 miles east of KY-40 and 0.29 miles west of US-460.
The closure is necessary due to the narrow road width.
The road work will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.