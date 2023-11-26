KYTC: Johnson County road closure

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a daytime road closure for Monday, November 27 in Johnson County.

Crews will be repairing an embankment at mile marker 1.1 along KY-825 near Oil Springs.

This is 1.1 miles east of KY-40 and 0.29 miles west of US-460.

The closure is necessary due to the narrow road width.

The road work will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.