Inez hosts sixth annual Christmas in the Mountains

The week long celebration started through a vision of the Lord.
By Jack Demmler
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas in the Mountains opened its sixth annual celebration.

The week-long celebration started through a vision of the Lord.

“We felt like he even gave us the name for it to bring joy and light at Christmas time for the people in this community,” Chairwoman Linda Webb said. “It had gotten kind of dark with the loss of jobs and things and we felt the Lord said bring some joy at Christmas and so we talked about it, the Lord opened the door for it.”

The celebration started on Sunday with a Christmas party.

A new activity that is being added is a “Walk to Bethlehem” on Thursday which takes community members back in time.

Christmas in the Mountains has experienced a lot of growth over the years.

“It’s grown from just us getting stuff out of our garages to decorate with to people coming to us to want to sponsor and help once they saw it was a great thing,” Webb said.

The city of Inez is bringing the spirit while sharing the story of its beginning.

“We just love Christmas,” Chairwoman Brenda Davis. “We love Christmas because that’s when our savior was born in Bethlehem so we want to portray everything we can about the story of Jesus and how he came to Earth.”

The celebration concludes on December 2.

