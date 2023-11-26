Festival of Mountain Masters wraps up in Harlan

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Celebrating crafters and artisans has been a tradition for nearly four decades in Harlan with the Festival of the Mountain Masters.

“It really kind of serves as a homecoming because we have a lot of people who have moved out from Harlan, they come in and visit with their families during Thanksgiving and it really kicks off Christmas,” said the Executive Director of Harlan Tourist Convention and Commission Brandon Pennington.

He said it is good to support local crafters in the region.

“We’re going on 40 years here at this festival. The Village Center Mall has done a really great job at putting it together and recruited so many talented people. You can buy anything from paintings to t-shirt making, cup making, there’s local honey here and of course, there’s also local musicians, performers going on,” he explained.

“The coolest part about this festival to me is that you can come in and you can find a gift, that it’s completely unique. It’s one of a kind, it’s homemade, it’s handcrafted and you’re not going there and that makes it just a little bit more special,” said Pennington

Jessica Thorpe makes wood slice ornaments and she said it is great to share her art.

“It’s a nice way to meet other artists and network together and see your local people come back year after year. That’s an enjoyment seeing the same ones come back each year just to see your talent,” she said.

She added that the community has been a great support during her nine years at the festival.

