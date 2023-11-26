Coaches Poll top 25 released heading into conference championship week

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) tries to escape from Georgia Tech linebacker Braelen...
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) tries to escape from Georgia Tech linebacker Braelen Oliver (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a wild rivalry week, the next round of coaches polls have been released.

Despite Kentucky’s 38-31 upset win over then No. 10 Louisville, the Wildcats received no votes.

Louisville drops to No. 14.

No. 20 Kansas State dropped from the rankings.

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. Washington (12-0)

4. Florida State (12-0)

5. Oregon (11-1)

6. Ohio State (11-1)

7. Texas (11-1)

8. Alabama (11-1)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. Oklahoma (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Louisville (10-2)

15. Arizona (9-3)

16. Notre Dame (9-3)

17. Iowa (10-2)

18. Tulane (11-1)

19. Oklahoma State (9-3)

20. North Carolina State (9-3)

21. Oregon State (8-4)

22. Liberty (12-0)

23. Tennessee (8-4)

24. SMU (10-2)

25. James Madison (11-1)

Others Receiving Votes:

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

