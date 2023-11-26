Coaches Poll top 25 released heading into conference championship week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a wild rivalry week, the next round of coaches polls have been released.

Despite Kentucky’s 38-31 upset win over then No. 10 Louisville, the Wildcats received no votes.

Louisville drops to No. 14.

No. 20 Kansas State dropped from the rankings.

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. Washington (12-0)

4. Florida State (12-0)

5. Oregon (11-1)

6. Ohio State (11-1)

7. Texas (11-1)

8. Alabama (11-1)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. Oklahoma (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Louisville (10-2)

15. Arizona (9-3)

16. Notre Dame (9-3)

17. Iowa (10-2)

18. Tulane (11-1)

19. Oklahoma State (9-3)

20. North Carolina State (9-3)

21. Oregon State (8-4)

22. Liberty (12-0)

23. Tennessee (8-4)

24. SMU (10-2)

25. James Madison (11-1)

Others Receiving Votes:

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

