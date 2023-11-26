Coaches Poll top 25 released heading into conference championship week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a wild rivalry week, the next round of coaches polls have been released.
Despite Kentucky’s 38-31 upset win over then No. 10 Louisville, the Wildcats received no votes.
Louisville drops to No. 14.
No. 20 Kansas State dropped from the rankings.
1. Georgia (12-0)
2. Michigan (12-0)
3. Washington (12-0)
4. Florida State (12-0)
5. Oregon (11-1)
6. Ohio State (11-1)
7. Texas (11-1)
8. Alabama (11-1)
9. Missouri (10-2)
10. Penn State (10-2)
11. Ole Miss (10-2)
12. Oklahoma (10-2)
13. LSU (9-3)
14. Louisville (10-2)
15. Arizona (9-3)
16. Notre Dame (9-3)
17. Iowa (10-2)
18. Tulane (11-1)
19. Oklahoma State (9-3)
20. North Carolina State (9-3)
21. Oregon State (8-4)
22. Liberty (12-0)
23. Tennessee (8-4)
24. SMU (10-2)
25. James Madison (11-1)
Others Receiving Votes:
Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;
