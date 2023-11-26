Businesses in the region benefit from Small Business Saturday

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Madison Carmouche, Jack Demmler and RJ Johnson
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Small Business Saturday is celebrated in the United States, on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

The goal is to get shoppers to spend money at local small businesses in their community, to continue the economic boom of Black Friday.

Small Business Saturday in Pikeville kicked off with the first 200 shoppers getting gift bags that included 10 downtown dollars for shopping locally.

For Joyce and Charlie Pinson, the owners of Friends Drift Inn in Pikeville, weekends like this are important to their small business.

In Hazard, businesses were able to participate in Pink Weekend last week to encourage folks to shop small.

Bailey Richards, the City of Hazard Downtown Coordinator, said the weekend brought hundreds of people out to shop in Downtown Hazard.

“So many people had not been into these businesses yet. So, I think this is a great chance for people that didn’t realize what all we have to offer, to actually get out and see what we have to offer and realize that they can shop local, a lot more, more than they used to be able to and a lot more is available here than we thought,” said Richards.

