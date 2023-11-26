AP Top 25 College football poll after week 13

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another regular season of college football is in the books and rivalry week did not disappoint.

Kentucky beat then No. 10 Louisville 38-31 on the road to win their 5th straight Governor’s Cup.

The Wildcats earned four votes after the weekend.

Alabama squeezed by Auburn 27-24 in the Iron Bowl.

Michigan beat Ohio State 30-24 at the Big House for their third straight win in the rivalry.

Here is the updated rankings:

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. Washington (12-0)

4. Florida State (12-0)

5. Oregon (11-1)

6. Ohio State (11-1)

7. Texas (11-1)

8. Alabama (11-1)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. Oklahoma (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Arizona (9-3)

15. Louisville (10-2)

16. Notre Dame (9-3)

17. Tulane (11-1)

18. Iowa (10-2)

19. Oklahoma State (9-3)

20. Liberty (12-0)

21. North Carolina State (9-3)

21. Oregon State (8-4)

23. Toledo (11-1)

24. James Madison (11-1)

25. SMU (10-2)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Tennessee 98, Clemson 57, Kansas St. 41, Utah 40, Troy 7, Kansas 6, New Mexico St. 5, Kentucky 4, Memphis 1, North Carolina 1, Miami (Ohio) 1.

