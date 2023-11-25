WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Friday, November 24, 2023
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three mountain teams -- Pikeville, Bell County, and Somerset -- competed for a chance to advance to the state title game on Friday, Nov. 24.
- Bell County, Somerset, and Pikeville highlights and scores
- Highlights from games across the Bluegrass and a look at Class 1A-6A brackets going into State Championship weekend
- DQ Roundball Previews for Letcher Central and Oneida Baptist Institute boys & WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Boys and Girls Bracket Preview
- Highlights & recap from UK men’s basketball home win over Marshall & Governor’s cup preview
