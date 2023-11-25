UVA-Wise women’s basketball nearly downs #23 Wingate

UVA-Wise Basketball
UVA-Wise Basketball(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WISE, VA. (WYMT) - UVA-Wise fell to #23 Wingate at home on Saturday, 76-74.

“This one stings a little bit, Wingate has always been a powerhouse in the SAC they win a lot of games, but this has got to be short-lived (and) will take the positives from it,” said head coach Jamie Cluesman.

After being down 18-2 in the first quarter, the Cavaliers rallied to tie the game at halftime 34-34.

Guards Caitlyn Ross and Sarah Burton led the rally, both pouring in 12 points in the first half, shooting a combined 6-12 from three.

Things stayed knotted after both teams scored 23 in the third quarter, after being edged out 19-17 in the fourth.

Both Ross and Burton finished with 23 points each.

Hannah Clark led all scorers from Wingate with 27.

