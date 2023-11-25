Two mountain teams in high school football state championship weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville and Bell County will represent the mountains in the Class A and 3A state finals at Kroger Field next week.

CLASS 1A

Pikeville vs Raceland -- Friday, Dec 1 - 12:00 p.m.

Pikeville reaches the state finals for the fifth time in six years and will face the Rams in a rematch of the 2022 Class A state title game.

CLASS 2A

Owensboro Catholic vs Mayfield -- Friday, Dec 1 - 4:00 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic advanced to the state championship game after a hefty 44-15 victory over the Somerset Briar Jumpers.

CLASS 3A

Bell County vs Christian Academy-Louisville -- Saturday, Dec. 2 - 12:00 p.m.

Dudley Hilton and the Bobcats booked a trip to Kroger Field for the first time since 2019.

CLASS 4A

Covington Catholic vs Boyle County -- Friday, Dec. 1 - 8:00 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Cooper vs Bowling Green -- Saturday, Dec. 2 - 8:00 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Trinity vs Bryan Station -- Saturday, Dec. 2 - 4:00 p.m.

