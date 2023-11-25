Three mountain teams in high school football state championship weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville and Bell County will represent the mountains in the Class A and 3A state finals at Kroger Field next week.
CLASS 1A
Pikeville vs Raceland -- Friday, Dec 1 - 12:00 p.m.
Pikeville reaches the state finals for the fifth time in six years and will face the Rams in a rematch of the 2022 Class A state title game.
CLASS 2A
Owensboro Catholic vs Mayfield -- Friday, Dec 1 - 4:00 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic advanced to the state championship game after a hefty 44-15 victory over the Somerset Briar Jumpers.
CLASS 3A
Bell County vs Christian Academy-Louisville -- Saturday, Dec. 2 - 12:00 p.m.
Dudley Hilton and the Bobcats booked a trip to Kroger Field for the first time since 2019.
CLASS 4A
Covington Catholic vs Boyle County -- Friday, Dec. 1 - 8:00 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Cooper vs Bowling Green -- Saturday, Dec. 2 - 8:00 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Trinity vs Bryan Station -- Saturday, Dec. 2 - 4:00 p.m.
We will have highlights from Pikeville and Bell County’s state championship games on Friday and Saturday ARH Sports Overtime at 11:10 p.m. and 11:20 p.m.
