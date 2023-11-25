Showers return on Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast is taking a turn toward the wet side as we wrap up this long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Tonight we keep things partly cloudy with a little patchy fog developing through the overnight as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s. As we move into Sunday an area of low pressure and cold front will cross the Ohio Valley. This will cause our clouds to increase through the day as temperatures top out in the lower to mid 50s. Showers become scattered across the region Sunday afternoon into the evening as the front crosses our area.

As the temperatures drop Sunday night with the front moving in, we could see a few flakes of snow, especially in the higher elevations. No accumulation is expected. Temperatures will bottom out Monday morning near the freezing mark or just under. A flurry or two or a light rain shower could linger into Monday morning before we go partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will only be in the lower 40s.

High pressure builds back into the Mountains by Tuesday bringing us dry conditions through Thursday. Temperatures will slowly climb through midweek, starting off with lows in the mid-20s on Tuesday, Lower 30s on Wednesday, and upper 30s on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s on Tuesday, mid 40s on Wednesday and lower 50s on Thursday. Our next big weather maker looks to arrive at the end of next week with rain showers and gusty winds likely on Friday.

