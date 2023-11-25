Reed Sheppard received his 2023 Kentucky Mr. Basketball ring before tip off

Reed Sheppard added 14 points, four assists, four steals and two blocked shots(UK Athletics)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former North Laurel Jaguar Reed Sheppard received his Mr. Basketball ring before the game versus Marshall Friday night.

During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.4 rebounds per game while leading the Jaguars to the Boys’ Sweet 16 tournament.

Sheppard has since begun his next season with the Kentucky Wildcats, averaging 10.6 points, three rebounds and assists, and just over three steals a game.

