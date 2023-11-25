Reed Sheppard received his 2023 Kentucky Mr. Basketball ring before tip off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former North Laurel Jaguar Reed Sheppard received his Mr. Basketball ring before the game versus Marshall Friday night.

During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.4 rebounds per game while leading the Jaguars to the Boys’ Sweet 16 tournament.

Sheppard has since begun his next season with the Kentucky Wildcats, averaging 10.6 points, three rebounds and assists, and just over three steals a game.

.@reed_sheppard received his 2023 Kentucky Mr. Basketball ring prior to the game. pic.twitter.com/2iNWN0TCL1 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 25, 2023

