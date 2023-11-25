Kentucky WBB bullied by the Buffs

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOULDER, CO (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team fell to 2-4 on the season after a loss to No. 3 Colorado, 96-53.

The Cats led in the first period, 25-14, and went into the halftime break with a 11-point lead, 45-34.

The second half would be troubling for UK. Colorado scored twice as many points as the Cats in the third quarter, 28-14, and held UK to just five points in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky will face Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 3:15 p.m.

