Kentucky has biggest scoring outing in Calipari era in home win over Marshall

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots while defended by Marshall's Kamdyn Curfman, left, during...
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots while defended by Marshall's Kamdyn Curfman, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team scored its highest total in a game in the John Calipari era in the Cats’ home win over Marshall, 118-82, on Friday, Nov. 24.

Reed Sheppard was honored with his 2022 Kentucky Mr. Basketball ring before tip off.

Sheppard and Rob Dillingham combined for 28 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds off 11 of 14 shooting.

We will have highlights from the game on ARH Sports Overtime at 11:10 p.m. along with an update on the Cats’ win.

Box Score:

Marshall vs. Kentucky Box Score
Marshall vs. Kentucky Box Score

