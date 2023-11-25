Governor’s Cup 2023: Kentucky upsets No. 9 Louisville in Rivalry Day nailbiter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats upset the ninth-ranked Louisville Cardinals in a back-and-forth Governor’s Cup win, 38-31, on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Cats’ opening drive ended with quarterback Devin Leary getting sacked for a loss of 9 yards on 3rd down.

Louisville received the ball and turned their first possession into a 14-play, 70-yard drive opening touchdown drive from Jawhar Jordan.

Following the Cards’ score, Barion Brown gave the Cats a much-needed 3rd down conversion to keep the drive alive around the two-minute mark of the first quarter.

Then, the Cardinals forced a fourth down after Leary was mauled by Louisville’s defense that only rushed three.

Louisville led at the end of the first, 7-0.

Near the start of the second, UK’s Khamari Anderson hurdled a pair of defenders to get a huge first down for the Cats.

Later, Leary found Dane Key across the middle for a 16-yard reception.

The Leary-Key connection would happen again a few snaps later.

Leary showed anticipation and made a 9-yard strike to Key in the endzone to knot the game up at 7 apiece.

Louisville responded with a 48-yard return from Guerendo.

On the same drive, UK’s Deone Walker began to give the Cards’ offensive line trouble, causing another tackle for a loss.

The Cardinals settled for a field goal to regain the lead by three points, 10-7.

Kentucky struggled to run the ball in the first half, gaining only 16 yards on 14 rushes.

Louisville maintained their lead going into the halftime break and received to open the second half.

After a long drive that took up the first nine minutes of the 2nd half, Louisville worked their way down field to the Kentucky 1-yard line.

Jordan slipped in the endzone for his second touchdown of the day on 4th & goal.

This increased the Cardinal lead by 10 points, 17-7.

On the following kickoff, Barion Brown single-handedly brought life back to the Cats when he received the kick from out of their own endzone and brought it back for a 100-yard touchdown return.

UK trimmed the lead back to just three points, 17-14.

The Cats joy lasted just five plays as the Cards punched right back.

A huge kickoff return and multiple explosive runs from Guerendo pushed Louisville up the field prior to an 11-yard touchdown catch by former Wildcat Joey Gatewood, pushing the Cards’ lead back to 10 points, 24-14.

UK made it a back-and-forth affair with another score as Leary hit Davis out of the backfield on a wheel route in the endzone.

This brought the score down to three points for the third time of the game, 24-21.

In the following Louisville possession, a tremendous pursuit on the tackle by UK’s JJ Weaver led to the first turnover of the game, which the Cats recovered.

UK was desperately looking for points with a chance to take the lead, but Leary was sacked at just over 10 minutes left in the game.

The Cats settled for a field goal to tie it at 24 from 46 yards out by Alex Raynor.

In the Cards’ following possession, Weaver got his second fumble recovery of the game to give the ball back to the offense at the Louisville 22-yard line.

This would be the momentum needed that energized Ray Davis’ 20-yard screen pass touchdown to capture the Cats’ first lead of the game, 31-24.

At just over five minutes left in the game, the UK front continued to show out, pulling off a stop on 4th down and handing the ball back to the Wildcat offense.

Leary made a costly mistake when he tried to make a throw, gift-wrapped in defensive pressure, but it ended up being an interception that put Louisville in at the Cats’ 25-yard line with over four minutes left.

The Cards take advantage of the mistake and tie it back up at 31 after Jack Plummer connected with Amari Huggins-Bruce in the endzone.

Leady redeems himself quickly on the Cats’ next drive with an elusive pass into the small window for Barion Brown.

The Cats were in field goal range for a possible game-winning field goal.

Kentucky exceeded that with a 37-yard Ray Davis touchdown run, putting the Cats up, 38-31.

The game was sealed with a Jordan Lovett interception. The Ls down signs were raised at KFC Yum! stadium.

The Cats get the win over and the 2023 Governor’s Cup over their in-state archnemesis, 38-31, and finish the regular season at 7-5.

We will have highlights and a recap of the Cats’ evening later tonight on ARH Sports Overtime at 11:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.