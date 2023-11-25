DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Oneida Baptist Boys Basketball
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Oneida Baptist finished last season 11-22.
The Mountaineers return two seniors in Davis Obiora and Canaan Tyree, Tyree being the team’s leading scorer from last season averaging over 20 points per game.
“Where headed in a good direction,” said head coach Larry Gritton. “We have a couple of seniors, it’s been interesting with some senior guards, experienced leadership, and some young guys.”
OBI starts their season at home versus Lynn Camp on Monday, November 27, at 8:00 p.m.
