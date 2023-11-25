DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Letcher Central Boys Basketball

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher Central finished last season 22-11.

The Cougars won the 53rd district championship with a 58-52 win over Knott Central last season.

Letcher fell in the second round of the region tournament to Perry 65-62 in a thriller.

Despite losing seven seniors, the Cougars are ready to fill those roles and make another run.

“I think we had a real good season last year,” said head coach Matthew Taylor. “We had the winningest season in the school’s history and we return two key players this year from that team.”

Letcher Central starts the season on Monday, November 27, at 7:30 p.m.

