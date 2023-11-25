City of Harlan getting in the holiday spirit

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - With Thanksgiving in the past, folks are gearing up for the Christmas season.

The City of Harlan is preparing for several holiday events, including the Festival of the Mountain Masters.

“We really kick off the season with the Festival of Mountain Masters, which is in its 39th year at the Village Center Mall and everything that you get there is either going to be homemade, home baked or crafted by hand,” said Harlan Tourist Convention and Commission Executive Director, Brandon Pennington.

He said they want to grow their events to show what the county has to offer.

“And we’ve just tried to make a unified effort that all of us can get on board together and see those events take place and grow,” he said. “All of the events are starting to grow, the Festival of Mountain Masters is growing, Christmas at the Center is growing, all of the static events like the Putney lights and wonderland mini-golf, all of that is also growing. And we’re so thankful for that because we have so much to offer down here in Harlan County and the world needs to see that.”

Adding their events have grown throughout the years.

“There were kind of static events that happened throughout the community. So, the Festival of the Mountain Masters of course, was happening. The Christmas parade was always happening, but there was never like a dedicated Christmas event like Christmas at the Center,” he said.

