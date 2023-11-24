Rockcastle County evacuation order lifted following train derailment, but some not ready to return yet

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - CSX officials say more than 100 people were put up in local hotels as a result of Wednesday’s train derailment, but there were many thankful people in Rockcastle County on Thanksgiving as the evacuation order was lifted.

“As of four o’clock today, evacuation order’s been lifted and 25 is gonna be opened back up,” Rockcastle County Judge Executive Howell Holbrook, Jr. said.

Officials with Kentucky Emergency Management said the train fire was put out at 12:30 Thursday afternoon and it was around that time that they no longer detected sulfur dioxide in the air at the derailment site.

“There will be several days of work ahead of us here, to make the area and make the community look the way it did before the incident occurred,” Joe McCann, the Director of Emergency Management for CSX, said.

One man gave us the thumbs up as he got a ride home. Others have decided against making their return.

“It hit hard. I was thinking I was gonna lose my home because of the fire,” Monzela Crossin, who lives near the train derailment site, said.

Crossin and her husband Glenn live on Ten Foot Hole Road, just above where the train crashed.

They heard that crash and got the call from a county official quickly after.

Feeling their nostrils start to burn, they grabbed their dog Chewy and took off, forced to leave behind their farm animals as toxic gas billowed into the air.

“It will affect the respiratory system, so that’s my concern with my cows. I probably won’t see it today or tomorrow, but it’s very possible in two to three weeks,” Glenn Crossin said.

Because of their proximity to the crash, they are spending another night in a hotel monitoring the situation.

The Crossin’s feel they’ll be safe to go home Friday and they will return to it with a whole new perspective on being thankful.

CSX officials say anyone who needs extended accommodations should go to their outreach center in Livingston.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

