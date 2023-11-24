Police searching for man believed to be armed and dangerous

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police need your help to find a man who they believe to be armed and dangerous.

On Thursday night just after 8:30, Johnathan Andrew Gray, 33, of Lily, is accused of attacking another man on Curry Road in Laurel County, hitting him in the head with a pair of brass knuckles.

Police said Gray seriously injured the man. We are told he also fired a gun and then took off on foot.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to St. Joseph London for treatment. We do not know his current condition.

If you know where Gray might be, you are urged to call police immediately and avoid contact with him.

You can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or message the department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Baker, 24
Southern Ky man wanted on murder charges arrested in Kansas
Body found in ditch in Laurel County
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
15 train cars derailed near Livingston in Rockcastle County.
Chemicals spill in Rockcastle Co. train derailment, hundreds of people evacuated
(Source: AP)
State of Emergency declared in Rockcastle County following train derailment, leaders release statements

Latest News

Emergency crews responding to 15 car train derailment in remote area of Rockcastle County on...
Rockcastle County evacuation order lifted following train derailment, but some not ready to return yet
WYMT First Alert Weather
Chilly start to Black Friday, not a bad day overall
Dozens of shoppers lined up outside the JCPenney in Corbin Friday morning when the doors opened...
Black Friday shoppers make their way to stores across the mountains
WYMT First Alert Weather
Nice end to Thanksgiving, Black Friday looks good