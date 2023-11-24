Police searching for man believed to be armed and dangerous

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police need your help to find a man who they believe to be armed and dangerous.

On Thursday night just after 8:30, Johnathan Andrew Gray, 33, of Lily, is accused of attacking another man on Curry Road in Laurel County, hitting him in the head with a pair of brass knuckles.

Police said Gray seriously injured the man. We are told he also fired a gun and then took off on foot.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to St. Joseph London for treatment. We do not know his current condition.

If you know where Gray might be, you are urged to call police immediately and avoid contact with him.

You can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or message the department’s Facebook page.

