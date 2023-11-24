Nearly 200 people turn out for Turkey Trot in Louisa Thursday morning

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Willard Ferguson and Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - 179 walkers and runners gathered in Louisa early Thursday morning for a Turkey Trot.

The event was able to raise more than $6,000 for the Lawrence County Schools backpack program.

The group also collected nonperishable food items to be donated to the area food pantry.

In a post on the Lawrence County Tourism Commission Facebook page, officials said they appreciate everyone who helped and that they are blessed with a loving and giving community.

