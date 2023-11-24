Man wanted on multiple charges arrested following chase in SWVA

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One man is facing a host of charges following a police chase in Southwest Virginia.

It happened early Friday morning on U.S. 23 in Wise County.

Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a suspect they knew had multiple warrants on him, including two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, when he took off at a high rate of speed.

Police chased James Meade, 41, of Coeburn on U.S. 23 for about 15 minutes before he hit a tire deflation device near Mountain Empire Community College. Meade then hit a guardrail on Hamner Hollow Road in Big Stone Gap and was taken into custody without further incident.

Multiple police organizations were involved in the chase.

We are told in addition to warrants he was wanted on out of Wise and Dickenson County, additional charges are now pending. No word on what those might be or where he was taken to jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.